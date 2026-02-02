School Delays Monday, Feb 2

Dense Fog caused several school delays on Monday, Feb 2. For live updates, visit https://alertline.kern.org/ We're keeping up with them here.

2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:



Wasco Union Elementary School District

Wasco Union High School District

Delano Joint Union High School District

Wonderful College Prep Academy - Lost Hills and Delano

Semitropic School District

Delano Union School District

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District

Rosedale Union School District

General Shafter School District

Shafter High School - (KHSD)

McFarland Unified School District

Richland School District

Pond School District

Grow Public Schools - Shafter

Lakeside Union School District

Buttonwillow Union School District

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

