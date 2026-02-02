School Delays Monday, Feb 2

Dense Fog caused several school delays on Monday, Feb 2. For live updates, visit https://alertline.kern.org/ We're keeping up with them here.
2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:
- Wasco Union Elementary School District
- Wasco Union High School District
- Delano Joint Union High School District
- Wonderful College Prep Academy - Lost Hills and Delano
- Semitropic School District
- Delano Union School District
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
- Rosedale Union School District
- General Shafter School District
- Shafter High School - (KHSD)
- McFarland Unified School District
- Richland School District
- Pond School District
- Grow Public Schools - Shafter
- Lakeside Union School District
- Buttonwillow Union School District
