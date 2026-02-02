Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School Delays Monday, Feb 2

Posted
and last updated

Dense Fog caused several school delays on Monday, Feb 2. For live updates, visit https://alertline.kern.org/ We're keeping up with them here.

2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:

  • Wasco Union Elementary School District
  • Wasco Union High School District
  • Delano Joint Union High School District
  • Wonderful College Prep Academy - Lost Hills and Delano
  • Semitropic School District
  • Delano Union School District
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
  • Rosedale Union School District
  • General Shafter School District
  • Shafter High School - (KHSD)
  • McFarland Unified School District
  • Richland School District
  • Pond School District
  • Grow Public Schools - Shafter
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Buttonwillow Union School District

