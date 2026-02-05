Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

School delays on Thursday, Feb 5

Posted
and last updated

Dense valley fog caused several local school delays, and we're keeping up with them as they come in. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ for live updates.

3 HOUR FOG DELAYS:

  • Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano and Lost Hills

2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:

  • Delano Joint Union High School District
  • Delano Union School District
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
  • Greenfield Union School District **Buses Only**
  • McFarland Unified School District
  • General Shafter School District
  • Pond School District
  • Fairfax School District
  • Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
  • Richland School District
  • Semitropic School District
  • Lamont School District
  • Taft City School District **Bakersfield Bus Routes Only**
  • Vineland School District
  • Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Wasco Union High School District
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District
  • Grow Public Schools - Arvin and Shafter
  • All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent
  • Shafter High School - (KHSD)
  • Rosedale Union School District
  • Buttonwillow Union School District
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Maple School District
  • Norris School District
  • Kern High School District **All KHSD schools except Kern Valley High School**
  • Fruitvale School District
  • Elk Hills School District

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/05/2026

Mostly Cloudy

75° / 55°

15%

Friday

02/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 47°

15%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Sunny

68° / 46°

4%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Sunny

67° / 47°

6%

Monday

02/09/2026

Cloudy

62° / 47°

11%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

63° / 44°

15%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

59° / 41°

24%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Mostly Sunny

59° / 41°

10%