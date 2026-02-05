School delays on Thursday, Feb 5

Dense valley fog caused several local school delays, and we're keeping up with them as they come in. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ for live updates.
3 HOUR FOG DELAYS:
- Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano and Lost Hills
2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:
- Delano Joint Union High School District
- Delano Union School District
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
- Greenfield Union School District **Buses Only**
- McFarland Unified School District
- General Shafter School District
- Pond School District
- Fairfax School District
- Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
- Richland School District
- Semitropic School District
- Lamont School District
- Taft City School District **Bakersfield Bus Routes Only**
- Vineland School District
- Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
- Lakeside Union School District
- Wasco Union High School District
- Wasco Union Elementary School District
- Grow Public Schools - Arvin and Shafter
- All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent
- Shafter High School - (KHSD)
- Rosedale Union School District
- Buttonwillow Union School District
- Maple School District
- Norris School District
- Kern High School District **All KHSD schools except Kern Valley High School**
- Fruitvale School District
- Elk Hills School District
