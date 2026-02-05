School delays on Thursday, Feb 5

Dense valley fog caused several local school delays, and we're keeping up with them as they come in. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ for live updates.

3 HOUR FOG DELAYS:



Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano and Lost Hills

2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:



Delano Joint Union High School District

Delano Union School District

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District

Greenfield Union School District **Buses Only**

McFarland Unified School District

General Shafter School District

Pond School District

Fairfax School District

Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**

Richland School District

Semitropic School District

Lamont School District

Taft City School District **Bakersfield Bus Routes Only**

Vineland School District

Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**

Lakeside Union School District

Wasco Union High School District

Wasco Union Elementary School District

Grow Public Schools - Arvin and Shafter

All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent

Shafter High School - (KHSD)

Rosedale Union School District

Buttonwillow Union School District

Lakeside Union School District

Maple School District

Norris School District

Kern High School District **All KHSD schools except Kern Valley High School**

Kern Valley High School** Fruitvale School District

Elk Hills School District

