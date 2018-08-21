ROSAMOND, Calif. - Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.

The Southern Kern District has found several ways to cut away expenses and attempt to recover from a $2 million deficit.

Interim Superintendent Leanne Hargus said that the district was doing more for the community than they could afford including free breakfast and lunch for all, eliminating the wait list for after school programs and offering the city's only pre-school.

“Our district is about 82% low socioeconomic so it was in the spirit of generosity and helping out these families in the areas that they most need," said Hargus.

This year, the district will make the following changes:

the pre-school program that serves 140 students is eliminated

the after school programs have been cut from over 500 students to 200 students.

teachers will no longer receive $100 school supply stipends

athletic transportation will be eliminated for Tropic Middle School

athletic transportation will be limited to league and playoff away games for Rosamond High School; no transportation will be provided for tournaments and away games

SKUSD estimates these cuts will get the district will be back on track by summer 2020, but even after the changes will remain in place.

"When you go back to your old habits you end up in the same situation so we certainly are looking to sustain ourselves for the long haul," said Hargus.

Parents and students plan to bring their concerns to the district's next board meeting on September 5.