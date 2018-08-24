Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man near Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, California - Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man near Hart Park. Dana Adams, 37 was last seen on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Adams was last seen fishing near Camp Okihi with his fiancée and mom.

Officials said that his fiancée went to grab a fishing hook from their truck and when she returned it was just his shoes, hat and the fishing rod left.

Sergeant Williams said that the fiancée told him it was normal for Adams to hop in the water and swim around before returning to his spot.

Both the fiancée and mom spent Tuesday night and Wednesday during the day searching for him before contacting KCSO Wednesday evening to report him missing.

Today, search and rescue went out and used a drone and a boat to search for Adams.

As of right now, Adams has not been found.

Search and rescue crews will return Friday to continue their search.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as more information comes in.