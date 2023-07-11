Watch Now
Search underway for man missing in the Kern River

Officials tell us the man does not know how to swim and he was not wearing a life vest at the time of his disappearance.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 13:25:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County first responders were at Lake Ming Monday afternoon near the Kern River searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

The search is happening at the Kern River campgrounds near Lake Ming.

The call was put out to authorities at around 2:45 Monday afternoon. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, family members of the man say he was last seen in the river before the family lost their raft.

Officials tell us the man does not know how to swim and he was not wearing a life vest at the time of his disappearance.

