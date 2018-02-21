Search warrants lead to arrest of 10 members and associates of the East Side Crips street gang

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department along with county and federal resources served four search warrants at various locations throughout Bakersfield Tuesday.

Officials said the search warrants were the product of an ongoing multi-agency investigation into the East Side Crips criminal street gang.

The investigation resulted in the issuance of ten arrest warrants on members and associates of the East Side Crips.

BPD said the following suspects were arrested for warrants obtained in state court:

Ryan Johnson (31)-Possession of a Firearm, Narcotic Sales, Conspiracy, Participation in Street Gang Maya Hawkins (36)-Narcotic Sales, Conspiracy, Participation in Street Gang

Chelsea Acosta (26)-Narcotic Sales, Forged Prescription for Narcotics, Conspiracy

Robert Roberts (25)-Possession of a Firearm

Stephen Hodges (37)-Possession of a Firearm, Narcotics Sales, Conspiracy, Participation in Street Gang Charles Morris (18)-Possession of a Firearm

George Brown (51)-Narcotics Sales, Conspiracy, Participation in Street Gang

Isaiah Shotwell (20)-Criminal Threats, Participation in Street Gang

Jeremiah Turner (18)-Criminal Threats, Participation in Street Gang

Andrew Wandick (57)-Possession of a Firearm

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.