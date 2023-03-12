Second evacuation order for McFarland due to flooding from storms

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The winter storm continues to impact several areas of Kern County.

Saturday, the Kern County Fire Department reporting water flow from the Poso Creek has become a threat to the McFarland area. This leading to an evacuation alert for this community.

The warning included residents near Poso Creek from Elmo Highway South to Famoso Road.

Overnight, the fire department issuing another evacuation order for East McFarland including residents near Elmo Highway South to East Sherwood Avenue.

If you are living in the area, there is an evacuation center set up for residents who need it located at Horizon Elementary School at 800 Garzoli Ave in McFarland.

County fire says they are assisting with door-to-door evacuations, adding this is a lawful order to leave and seek shelter away from the area.