Second Saturday features local businesses, organizations

Natalie Tarangioli
8:05 AM, Feb 9, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local businesses and organizations are taking over downtown Bakersfield on Saturday.

Second Saturday is a monthly event that brings the community and local businesses together.

This month's event falls on February 10.

Some of the businesses that'll be in attendance are Hen's Roost, Smitten Cafe, Joceyln Shares, and Dog Gone Crazy Pet Salon. 

Many businesses are offering discounts and deals.

