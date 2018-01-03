Second Women's March Kern County to be held on January 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The second Women's March Kern County will be held on January 20.

The event is just one of many Women's Marches that will be held across the state and country that day. The Women's March Movement came in the spotlight following last year's presidential election.

Women's March Kern County will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Mill Creek Park in downtown Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature music, art, community booths, speakers and more.

A march is scheduled the same day in downtown Los Angeles. Organizers say they are focusing on positive unifying action for all those who seek women's rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice.

Organizers are welcoming anyone to join to help support and empower one another.