Secret Service responding to reports of person with self-inflicted gunshot wound outside WH

Johana Restrepo
9:20 AM, Mar 3, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The U.S. Secret Service Tweeted that they are responding to reports of a person allegedly suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the White House.

They added that no other injuries related to this incident were reported.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News