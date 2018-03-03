Secret Service responding to reports of person with self-inflicted gunshot wound outside WH

The U.S. Secret Service Tweeted that they are responding to reports of a person allegedly suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the White House.

They added that no other injuries related to this incident were reported.

