Semi overturns on 99 causing major delays

Light Rain
HI: 72°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on SB 99 that was causing major delays.
A semi-truck overturned on Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. near Stockdale Highway.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on SB 99 that was causing major delays.
A local church blessed more than 200 bikes on Saturday ahead of riding season.
One of the biggest cancer fundraisers in Kern County took place in South Bakersfield Saturday.