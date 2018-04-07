Semi overturns on 99 causing major delays

Josh Sanders, Johana Restrepo
2:03 PM, Apr 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on SB 99 that was causing major delays.

A semi-truck overturned on Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. near Stockdale Highway.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom. 

