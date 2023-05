(KERO) — A fire involving a semi-truck has closed down all the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine north of Grapevine Rd.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident began at around 1:30 p.m. and involved two semi-trucks. One of the trucks reportedly jackknifed.

Northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being re-routed at Fort Tejon.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.