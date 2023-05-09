Watch Now
Semi-truck crashed into power pole in Shafter

According to officers with the Shafter Police Department, the driver of the truck made a wrong turn and hit the pole, knocking it down.
power pole on truck in shafter
23ABC
Posted at 10:57 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 01:58:25-04

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — In Shafter, a semi-truck has collided with a power pole, snapping the pole and damaging the truck.

The crash happened just after 10:00 pm on an extension road just north of the intersection of Burbank Street and Zachary Avenue.

Officers with the Shafter Police Department say their preliminary investigation found that the driver of the semi-truck made a wrong turn and ended up running into the pole.

No one was injured in the crash, and Pacific Gas & Electric is not reporting any power outages in Shafter as of news time.

