Semi-truck fire shuts down northbound I-5 through the Grapevine

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A semi-truck fire shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic backups.

An Amazon trailer caught fire around 9:15 a.m., according to CHP logs, and eventually became fully engulfed.

All northbound lanes were temporarily stopped as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire is now out, but one lane remains closed as crews continue working at the scene.

CHP reported the backup stretched at one point to the Old Lebec Brake Check area.

No injuries have been reported.

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