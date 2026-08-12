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Semi-truck fire shuts down northbound I-5 through the Grapevine

An Amazon trailer caught fire around 9:15 a.m. and became fully engulfed, temporarily halting all northbound lanes.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Semi-truck fire shuts down northbound I-5 through the Grapevine
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A semi-truck fire shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic backups.

An Amazon trailer caught fire around 9:15 a.m., according to CHP logs, and eventually became fully engulfed.

All northbound lanes were temporarily stopped as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire is now out, but one lane remains closed as crews continue working at the scene.

CHP reported the backup stretched at one point to the Old Lebec Brake Check area.

No injuries have been reported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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