Semitropic School District closed for repairs

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools website shows that Semitropic is shut down all day due to repairs. It does not specify what the repairs are for.
The Keynote Speaker at the Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be Michael Yankoski, a writer, aspiring theologian, and urban homesteader.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.
Two weeks into a new semester at Bakersfield College, the problem of students parking in nearby neighborhoods persists, despite the new…