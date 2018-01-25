Semitropic School District closed for repairs

6:04 AM, Jan 25, 2018

The Semitropic School District is closed Thursday due to repairs.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools website shows that Semitropic is shut down all day due to repairs. It does not specify what the repairs are for. 

