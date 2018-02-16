Senator Vidak introduces bill that would require state agencies to pay employees twice a month

Veronica Acosta
7:26 PM, Feb 15, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | senator | pay
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Senator Andy Vidak introduced a bill that would require state agencies to pay employees twice a month.

Senate Bill 1234 would require California state agencies to pay their employees at least twice a month.

A current law requires the private sector in the state to pay their employees either twice during the calendar month or every two weeks, however, it exempts California state agencies. 

Section 220 of the California Labor Code allows the state agencies to only pay their employees once a month. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News