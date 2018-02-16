Senator Vidak introduces bill that would require state agencies to pay employees twice a month

Senator Andy Vidak introduced a bill that would require state agencies to pay employees twice a month.

Senate Bill 1234 would require California state agencies to pay their employees at least twice a month.

A current law requires the private sector in the state to pay their employees either twice during the calendar month or every two weeks, however, it exempts California state agencies.

Section 220 of the California Labor Code allows the state agencies to only pay their employees once a month.