Sentencing pushed back for woman accused of killing her son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday, her sentencing however was pushed back to March 20.

Alexis Barrow pleaded no contest in February to two felonies: voluntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child on the death of Markey Dixon.

She claimed her son fell off the table, but investigators found his injuries showed otherwise.

She faces up to 12 years and four months in prison.