Sequoia Sandwich shop sold to local people "who wish to continue" what previous owners built

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Sequoia Sandwich shop legacy has been passed on to local people and has been sold.
Jeff Simpson gave the following statement, saying he's excited to start a new chapter in his life.
Feels like I’ve just closed a great chapter in my life - an incredible journey that has allowed the accumulation of many great friends, customers and dedicated hard-working employees whom I will miss.
Gary’s probably retiring but I am excited to begin a new chapter by possibly getting back into banking. I feel like we accomplished something quite rare in the food business and are very thankful to all who have supported us thru the years.
Glad to have sold to local people who wish to continue what we have built - keeping all the employees that we had - wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Will continue to support sequoia and look forward to witnessing its future growth