'Sergeant Pushup' does push-ups around the country to raise awareness of child hunger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Wednesday, Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, stopped by Bakersfield to advocate for millions of kids across the nation in need of food.

To show his dedication to the cause, he did one thousand push-ups.

We spoke with him about how we can all make a difference.

I started this some years ago because I knew that 13 million children go to bed every night without eating. That's unacceptable in this great nation. So i decided to do a million push ups to bring awareness and to try and help families if I can. It's not about what i did in with serving in the military, it's about what am I doing now to make the country better.

Parker says he wants people to consider donating to local food banks because even a small amount can make a big difference.