Service dog Bradley to help guide Kern County veteran Bill Kalbaugh on Honor Flight trip

Honor Flight returns to Bakersfield on Wednesday
Service dog Bradley to help guide Kern County veteran Bill Kalbaugh around Washington, D.C., during Honor Flight's trip to nation's capitol.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 10:59:39-04

(KERO) — Honor Flight 43 will descend on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to visit all the memorials in particular the Vietnam Wall.

And among the 100 Vietnam era veterans will be Bradley. Not your typical guardian but he's helping to guide Bill Kalbaugh around Washington, D.C.

Bill served in the Navy aboard the USS Jenkins destroyer on anti-submarine missions along with search and destroy missions.

Bill began to lose his eyesight over the years and can now only see shapes.

In addition to Bradley, Bill's grandson and U.S. Marine Justin Arvizu is his guardian on this trip.

The final flight of the year is scheduled to return to Bakersfield at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night with a heroes' welcome planned at North High School's football stadium.

