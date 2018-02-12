Several road and highway closures scheduled this week for electrical work and material deliveries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several road and highway closures this week will be in effect due to electrical work and material deliveries.

Closures are expected to be between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Feb. 11 to 15 with at least one freeway lane open to traffic.

Eastbound highway 58 H street off-ramp and Chester Avenue on-ramp

Two outside lanes on eastbound highway 58 between Chester and Cottonwood Road

Monday:

Westbound Highway 58 Union off-ramp

Wednesday:

Eastbound Highway 58 Union off-ramp

Thursday: