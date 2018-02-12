Several road and highway closures scheduled this week for electrical work and material deliveries

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several road and highway closures this week will be in effect due to electrical work and material deliveries.
Closures are expected to be between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Feb. 11 to 15 with at least one freeway lane open to traffic.
Monday is the last day to donate to the Delano Police Department's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive.
The AIS Cancer Center will be offering free cancer screenings to all of our veterans on Tuesday.
Construction crews have been working to repair a massive sinkhole at the corner of Harris and Ashe Roads since last Tuesday.