Several road closures affecting travel on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several closures have been announced that will affect traffic on Highway 99 in the Ming Avenue area starting November 6th.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, all lanes of northbound highway 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58 will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from November 6th through November 8th.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue. Travel west on Ming Avenue, north on Wible Road, west on California Avenue, then re-enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp.

Finally, closures have been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58. The closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on November 7th and November 8th

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway. Travel east on Stockdale Highway, south on Wible Road, west on Ming Avenue Avenue, then re-enter the southbound State Route 99 on-ramp.