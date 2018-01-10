Several urns containing cremated remains stolen from the Bakersfield Funeral Home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a business burglary where urns containing cremated remains were stolen.

The suspect arrived at the Bakersfield Funeral Home located at 3125 19th Street at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2017 and took several other items as well.

The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a 1990's Toyota or Nissan pickup, unknown color with an extended bed.