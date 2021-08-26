Shafter institutes lawn-watering restrictions

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — As California continues to deal with drought conditions at least one city in Kern County is asking residents to cut back on using water.

The City of Shafter has implemented watering restrictions for its residents. People who live north of Lerdo Highway are only allowed to water their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. People who live south of Lerdo Highway can only water on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. There is no watering allowed on Mondays.

Now through next month, there is no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And residents aren't allowed to spray off patios, driveways, or sidewalks.

These restrictions are in place year-round.