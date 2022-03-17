Shafter learning center expands

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Shafter celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of its learning center’s new expanded area.

The expansion project is part of an initiative from the GAF Roofing Company. It's focused on making a positive difference with neighbors and community partners by leveraging roofing expertise, resources, and products to help build resilient communities.

"The people who benefit the most from this are the community. So our students, our parents, the folks that live here in Shafter, who come here and take classes and want a better future, who have dreams for a better future," said America Niño-Rodriguez, program manager with the city of Shafter Library and Learning Center. "You know we have everything here from homework help to Bakersfield College courses, so the community is able to take advantage of that here."

The learning center shares a building with the Shafter branch of the Kern County Library.