Shafter parents protest peacefully, say they've been left in the dark about changes

Shafter parents upset with how teachers and school administrators are being shuffled around the district met up for a peaceful protest Monday night. Richland School District superintendent Dago Garcia says no one has been fired as some parents have speculated. Garcia says administrators and teachers at each school are evaluated and then the district decides where they best fit. Sometimes that can change and parents say they've been left in the dark. Changes to the district are expected to be finalized on Thursday.
Shafter parents upset with how teachers and school administrators are being shuffled around the district met up for a peaceful protest…
