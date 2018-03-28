Shafter PD looking for theft suspects

SHAFTER, Calif. - Shafter Police are looking for the thieves that distracted a woman and managed to steal from her when she was only steps away.

Saturday afternoon, Sayuri Mendoza was working at her family's store, El Dorado on Central Ave. in Shafter.

Surveillance video shows two men walk into the store. A man in blue distracts her by asking her to find shoes in his size. Meanwhile, a man in white reaches over the service counter and spots her purse. He reaches over the counter and takes her wallet, containing Mendoza's passport, $100 cash, debit and credit cards.

Mendoza says she is grateful to be safe, but hopes Shafter Police can put a stop to the thieves before they strike again.

"I just want them to get caught. I really don't care if I get my stuff back," said Mendoza. "As long as they get caught so that they won't do that to other people."

If you have any information on the theft, contact Shafter Police at (661)746-8500.