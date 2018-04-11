Shafter superintendent returns from paid leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The superintendent who was formerly on paid leave in the Richland School District is now back on the job.

Attorney for the district Grant Herndon tells 23ABC that Dr. Dago Garcia is back after being placed on paid leave following allegations against him.

Herndon would not confirm what those allegations were and said they were confidential.

He also didn't say if those allegations were legitimate.

He couldn't confirm if the district took any disciplinary actions against Garcia and said they took appropriate action.