Sharing disaster response skills with community

Kern County Fire Department hosts first ever CERT Rodeo Day to help prepare community
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 16, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — All hands on deck! The Kern County Fire Department kicked off their first ever 'Community Emergency Response Team Rodeo day'.

They hosted CERT members from across the county to show their skills and abilities when it comes to disaster response.

Andrew freeborn with KCFD says this is an opportunity to help those around you and explains that having this certification helps law enforcement when they are dealing with other critical needs.

He says if there's something that is affecting an entire community, these basic first aid training skills can make all the difference.

