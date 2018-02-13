Sheriff requests additional law enforcement at March Meet

Johana Restrepo
12:23 PM, Feb 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Sheriff sent a request for additional law enforcement for the March Meet at the Famoso Raceway next month.

The motion would provide 23 deputies at the meet over the course of three days, costing the community just under $13,000.

The meet is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News