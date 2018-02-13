Sheriff requests additional law enforcement at March Meet

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Sheriff sent a request for additional law enforcement for the March Meet at the Famoso Raceway next month.
The motion would provide 23 deputies at the meet over the course of three days, costing the community just under $13,000.
The meet is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.
