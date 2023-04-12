Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday marks the annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive benefiting the men, women, and children at the Open Door Network formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Officials say more than 96,000 pairs of shoes have been donated since the shoe drive began 31 years ago and they're hoping this will be the year they hit the 100,000 mark.

The goal is to collect enough shoes for every man, woman, and child that comes through the center in the next 12 months.

Usable shoes can be dropped off at the Guarantee Shoe Center at the corner of 21st and Chester Avenue or at Capital Dental Group on Camino Media.