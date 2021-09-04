Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Shooting in a business parking lot leads to a man's death

items.[0].videoTitle
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot in East Bakersfield and left on man dead.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:21:16-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police homicide detectives are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in a parking lot in East Bakersfield.

BPD said around 1:45 a.m., they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Union Avenue and Monterey Street, across the street from McMurphy's Irish Pub. When officers arrived they found several spent gun shell casings.

Around that same, BPD said a man arrived at a local hospital the victim of a shooting. Life-saving measures were taken but the victim ultimately died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chicago Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets