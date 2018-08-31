Shooting in Central Bakersfield sends two victims to the hospital, no word on conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A shooting at a Metro PCS on Chester Avenue caused two victims to be sent to the hospital just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 30.

At about 5:57 p.m. two suspects entered a Metro PCS with firearms, according to BPD. Once inside two individuals were struck by gunfire and were transported to local hospitals At this time they don't have any information on the condition of the victims.

There is no information on the suspects as well.

Currently Chester Avenue is closed from 10th Street to 11th Street.