Shooting in Delano leaves one person dead, three injured

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A drive-by shooting in Delano has left one person dead and two others airlifted to a hospital.

According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was called and when deputies arrived they found one man dead.

A short time later, three victims showed up at the Delano Police Department headquarters asking for help.

A silver car was also found in the middle of the parking lot with what appeared to be shattered windows.

One detective who spoke with 23ABC says the scene is going to be handled by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.