Shooting in northeast Bakersfield leaves man with minor wounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is suffering from minor to moderate gunshot wounds and is in stable condition after he was shot in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday, Feb. 27th.

Bakersfield Police responded to the 1000 block of Acacia Avenue after they received a report of a shooting at around 9:24 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.