Shooting in South Bakersfield injures 14-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy sustained moderate injuries following a shooting in South Bakersfield Sunday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at about 6:11 p.m. in the 2000 block of White Lane.

A BPD press release states that the suspect fired multiple shots toward a group in a parking lot when the boy was struck by two bullets.

The boy was not a part of that group and appeared to be struck unintentionally, according to BPD.

The suspect fled in a dark colored vehicle. At the moment, no other information about the suspect is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.