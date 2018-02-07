Shot-spotter pilot program to be evaluated by a CSUB research team

Johana Restrepo
5:55 PM, Feb 6, 2018

City council is working to implement new shot-spotter pilot programs with the police department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - City Council is working on implementing a shot-spotter pilot program that will be evaluated by a CSUB research team.

The council approved the installation of the gunshot detection system in January.

The shot-spotter pilot program will run for two years and is expected to be installed in a three-square mile area of Central Bakersfield this month.

