Shots fired in parking lot of local restaurant

The Bakersfield Police Department is working to determine who fired a gun near a crowd of about 200 people in the parking lot of a restaurant early Friday morning.

According to BPD, officers were called out to Casa Tequila on California Avenue at 1:45 a.m. after reports of an assault.

When police arrived, they found a crowd of about 200 people in the parking lot. That's when police say they heard "several shots fired from within the crowd".

Police say no victims were located and they were not able to identify who fired shots.

Police say a gun was recovered, but they said it does not look like it's related to the shooting.

A man and woman were arrested for weapons charges.