ShotSpotter gunshot detection now active in Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday that the ShotSpotter gunshot detection and location system is now active in the City of Bakersfield.

The system was tested and has been active since Friday night.

The ShotSpotter system provides first responders fast and accurate information on shooting incidents in Central Bakersfield.

Officials said officers with the Bakersfield Police Department have responded to approximately three to four ShotSpotter alerts per day since the system was activated.

Several of these incidents were not reported by the public, but officers were able to determine shots were in fact fired.

One of the recent ShotSpotter alerts was for the shooting on Friday night on E. 10th Street and S. Owens Street that left a man dead and two other wounded.

Officers also relied on a ShotSpotter alert in responding to the 1100 block of Lake Street at about 4:30 AM on Sunday, March 11th.

Officers located evidence of a shooting and arrested a Bakersfield man for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The installation of ShotSpotter was made possible through a Project Safe Neighborhoods grant with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.