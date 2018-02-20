Shoulder will be closed for high-speed rail construction on Pond Road, Wasco

Partly Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 33°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The eastbound shoulder on Pond Road between Magnolia and Palm Avenues in Wasco will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 20 till March 1 for high-speed rail construction.
A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed an Albertsons in Rosamond on Monday night.
The eastbound shoulder on Pond Road between Magnolia and Palm Avenues in Wasco will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 20 till March 1 for…
Bakersfield College is celebrating Black History Month with a few events on campus.
At least two people are dead and a third hospitalized in California City on Tuesday morning.