Shoulder will be closed for high-speed rail construction on Pond Road, Wasco

Johana Restrepo
8:19 AM, Feb 20, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The eastbound shoulder on Pond Road between Magnolia and Palm Avenues in Wasco will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 20 till March 1 for high-speed rail construction.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News