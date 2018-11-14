Sierra Fire in San Bernardino County now covering 147 acres

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Rialto area of San Bernardino County burned more than 100 acres by Wednesday morning after erupting the previous night.

The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

By Wednesday morning, the fire burned 147 acres.

The fire appeared to lose strength as it moved south and away from homes late Tuesday night. It had grown from about 3 acres to approximately 20 acres within minutes as the fire.

Several firefighters in fire trucks and a bulldozer immediately responded to the blaze while strong wind gusts appeared to move most of the flames away from nearby homes.

Despite the direction of the fire, embers from the blaze jumped Riverside Avenue, where some backyards and at least one palm tree caught fire in the Ferguson Park neighborhood.