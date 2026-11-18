Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man reported missing in Bakersfield.

James McEwen, 80, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department.

McEwen is considered “at-risk,” and his disappearance prompted the issuance of a Silver Alert. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

McEwen is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat and black shoes.

Anyone who sees McEwen is urged to call 911.