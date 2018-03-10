Simply Sweet Mexican Salad

Healthy and easy Mexican salad recipe

Allison Gargaro
5:54 PM, Mar 9, 2018
Quick and easy mexican salad. There is no lettuce, just simple and healthy ingredients! This is the perfect side dish or even great to eat with chips as a snack.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet we made my version of a Mexican salad. There is no cooking involved, just pour all of the ingredients into a bowl and it taste absolutely delicious. This salad is the perfect side dish or even a great snack to eat with chips. 

Ingredients:

- 1 can of black beans (low sodium)

- 1 can of corn

- 1/4 red onion chopped

- 1 tomato chopped

-1/4 cup cilantro chopped (optional)

- 1 avocado diced (added last)

- splash of lemon juice

Dressing:

-1/4 cup of olive oil

-2 tablespoons of honey

-1/2 freshly squeezed lemon 

-splash of rice vinegar

-salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients, except avocado, into a big bowl. Then add the dressing and top with the avocado chunks. ENJOY!

