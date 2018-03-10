Simply Sweet Mexican Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet we made my version of a Mexican salad. There is no cooking involved, just pour all of the ingredients into a bowl and it taste absolutely delicious. This salad is the perfect side dish or even a great snack to eat with chips.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of black beans (low sodium)
- 1 can of corn
- 1/4 red onion chopped
- 1 tomato chopped
-1/4 cup cilantro chopped (optional)
- 1 avocado diced (added last)
- splash of lemon juice
Dressing:
-1/4 cup of olive oil
-2 tablespoons of honey
-1/2 freshly squeezed lemon
-splash of rice vinegar
-salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients, except avocado, into a big bowl. Then add the dressing and top with the avocado chunks. ENJOY!