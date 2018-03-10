Simply Sweet Mexican Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet we made my version of a Mexican salad. There is no cooking involved, just pour all of the ingredients into a bowl and it taste absolutely delicious. This salad is the perfect side dish or even a great snack to eat with chips.

Ingredients:

- 1 can of black beans (low sodium)

- 1 can of corn

- 1/4 red onion chopped

- 1 tomato chopped

-1/4 cup cilantro chopped (optional)

- 1 avocado diced (added last)

- splash of lemon juice

Dressing:

-1/4 cup of olive oil

-2 tablespoons of honey

-1/2 freshly squeezed lemon

-splash of rice vinegar

-salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients, except avocado, into a big bowl. Then add the dressing and top with the avocado chunks. ENJOY!