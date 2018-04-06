BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Actress and singer Demi Lovato, with special guest Iggy Azalea, are set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

The concert is set for Sunday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10:00 am at MidStateFair.com or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR.

This year, the California Mid-State Fair runs July 18 - 29 and is held annually. The fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry.