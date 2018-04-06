Singer Demi Lovato set to perform at Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

12:53 PM, Apr 6, 2018
35 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: Demi Lovato Visits Music Choice at Music Choice on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Actress and singer Demi Lovato, with special guest Iggy Azalea, are set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

The concert is set for Sunday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10:00 am at MidStateFair.com or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR.

This year, the California Mid-State Fair runs July 18 - 29 and is held annually.  The fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News