NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: Demi Lovato Visits Music Choice at Music Choice on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Actress and singer Demi Lovato, with special guest Iggy Azalea, are set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
The concert is set for Sunday, July 22.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10:00 am at MidStateFair.com or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR.
This year, the California Mid-State Fair runs July 18 - 29 and is held annually. The fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry.
