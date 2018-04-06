Single vehicle rollover backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A single vehicle rollover is backing up traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of 7th Standard Road.
There is no information on injuries.
23ABC has a crew on scene, please check back for updates.
