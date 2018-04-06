Single vehicle rollover backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99

4:19 PM, Apr 6, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A single vehicle rollover is backing up traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of 7th Standard Road. 

There is no information on injuries. 

23ABC has a crew on scene, please check back for updates.

