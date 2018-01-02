Six Flags Magic Mountain opening to 365 days for 2018
11:02 AM, Jan 2, 2018
37 mins ago
Share Article
VALENCIA, Calif. - Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California says it's now open 365 days for the whole year of 2018.
According to its website, the amusement park is challenging individuals to visit the park every day for 365 Days of Thrills.
According to its website:
The Season Pass Holder who visits Magic Mountain the most in 2018 win an “All-In 2019 Season Pass”. Plus, kick off the New Year with special giveaways and offers. On January 9-13, we’ll have free gifts for the first 365 people to visit each day, while supplies last. You’ll also be able to pick up exclusive food and retail items for only $3.65 on the first five days of every month.