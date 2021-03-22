Six new Bakersfield Zoom backgrounds, download them from VisitBakersfield.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're working from home and doing a lot of virtual meetings or virtual happy hours why not add a little splash to your background?

Visit Bakersfield has released six new Zoom backgrounds featuring areas from all over the city. They've included an agriculture background, an aerial shot of downtown, Murray Family Farms, the Fox Theater marquee, a neon court-yard, and Via Arte. You can also download the original ten backgrounds.

And as states start to reopen companies are trying to figure out what the workplace will look like once the pandemic ends.

One associate professor says tools like Zoom will likely remain part of the culture but companies will need to set new boundaries. She says companies need to decide if they want to "force" employees to remain on camera during the entire workday or how much video conferencing will be required.

Experts say it's important to consider who has access to the different tools that allow for remote work to avoid excluding anyone from an opportunity for employment.