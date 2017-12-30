BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Last January the City of Bakersfield was given $681,739 in grant funds for the Smart Irrigation Controller Project. The project was to install Rainbird Maxicom in 24 city parks across Bakersfield.

The Smart Irrigation Controller Project mission was to limit water being used in parks by 30 percent.

On November 30 of 2017, The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks finished the Smart Irrigation Controller Project.

The project was funded by California Department of Water Resources and California Climate Investments.

24 parks around Bakersfield that were apart of the project were Deer Peak, Windsor, Tevis, Beach, Corvallis, Challenger, Castle, Coral Keys, Bill Park Greens, Central, Patriots, Uplands of the Kern River Parkway, Yokuts, Saunders, Silver Creek, Westwold, Wayside, Joshua, Pin Oak, Lowell, Planz, Weill, Jefferson, and Siemon.