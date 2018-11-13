Cafe Smitten set to break ground on new location on Ming & Buena Vista

Eric Galvan
8:00 AM, Nov 13, 2018
Cafe Smitten, the popular coffee shop in Downtown Bakersfield, will be opening a second location in Southwest Bakersfield.

Smitten owner, Shai Bitton, confirmed with 23ABC that a second location will be opening in the area of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista behind In-Shape.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not known when the new location wil be operational. 

