Cafe Smitten set to break ground on new location on Ming & Buena Vista

Cafe Smitten, the popular coffee shop in Downtown Bakersfield, will be opening a second location in Southwest Bakersfield.
Smitten owner, Shai Bitton, confirmed with 23ABC that a second location will be opening in the area of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista behind In-Shape.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It's not known when the new location wil be operational.
