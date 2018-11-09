Smoke from several wildfires prompts health caution

The Camp Fire and several fires in Tulare County have prompted local air officials to issue a health caution for smoke impacts throughout the San Joaquin Valley. The health caution will remain in place and smoke impacts are likely until the fires are extinguished.

Due to these smoke impacts and the potential for deteriorating air quality, a Check Before You Burn: No Burning Unless Registered wood-burning curtailment is in effect for Friday, November 9 in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley air basin portion of Kern County.

Residents can use the District's Real-time Air Advisory Network to track aur quality at any Valley address by visiting MyRAAN.com. You can also check the Valley Air webpage for information about any current wildfires and their impact on the valley.